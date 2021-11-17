Q3 2021 DFDS AS Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 17, 2021 / 09:00AM GMT

Operator



Hello, and welcome to the DFDS Q3 conference call. (Operator Instructions). Today, I'm pleased to present Torben Carlsen, please begin your meeting.



Torben Carlsen - DFDS A/S-President - CEO & Member of Executive Board



Thank you very much, and welcome to everybody to DFDS' Q3 conference call. I am, as usual, joined by Karina Deacon, our CFO; and Soren Brondholt, Head of Investor Relations. Demand was high for our freight, ferry and logistics services in Q3 as reflected in reported revenue growth of 22%. Supply chain bottlenecks in global trade have been a talking point for some time. During Q3, these bottlenecks became more widespread across Europe and started to impact our regional ferry and logistics operations, although with some differences across regions.



The 2 biggest contracts in our European network are the strong Turkey-EU trade and the slowdown we currently see in trade between the U.K. and the EU. So let's now take a closer look at the quarter. If you turn to Page 3 of the presentation, we