Q4 2021 DFDS AS Earnings Call Transcript

I'm, as usual, joined by Karina Deacon, our CFO; and SÃ¸ren BrÃ¸ndholt, our among other things, Head of IR.



We closed 2021 with Q4 in line with our expectations. And I must say I'm happy to leave 2021 behind with its many impacts from COVID-19, Brexit supply chain bottlenecks that at times have made life somewhat challenging for our ferry and logistics businesses. The key takeaway, though, for me is that, once again, DFDS has shown strong resilience of our business model and with our customer relations.



I'm anxiously looking ahead to 2022, where passengers return and will demonstrate the strength of our logistics business following the ongoing integration of the HSF Logistics Group. But let us take