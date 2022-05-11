Q1 2022 DFDS AS Earnings Call Transcript

May 11, 2022 / 08:00AM GMT

Thank you. Good morning, and welcome to DFDS' Q1 2022 Conference Call. I am, as usual, joined by Karina Deacon, our CFO; and SÃ¸ren BrÃ¸ndholt, our Head of Investor Relations. The war in Ukraine is impacting us all mentally and DFDS' business is also impacted. We are united in hoping for soon ending to the horrors. Despite this situation, DFDS is off to a good start to 2022. Volumes remain firm throughout our network. Our hard work during the latter part of 2021 to improve our cost coverage measures are serving us well in an environment of energy costs and general inflation. And further to this, our integration of HSF is going well.



But let's take a closer look at the quarter. If you turn to Page 3 in the presentation. As we say, we are well underway to raise our earnings by more than 20