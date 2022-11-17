Q3 2022 DFDS AS Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 17, 2022 / 09:00AM GMT

Torben Carlsen - DFDS A/S-President - CEO & Member of Executive Board



I'm joined by Karina Deacon, our CFO; and Soren Brondholt, our Head of Investor Relations.



We obviously very pleased to deliver both a strong Q3 result and the profit upgrade to now between DKK 4.8 billion and DKK 5 billion EBITDA. We're seeing slowdown in growth in some markets. But we're meeting this possible challenge with a very strong balance sheet, a low CapEx outlook and strong operation.



In recent years, we've been tested by corona, Brexit, supply chain bottlenecks, geopolitical tensions, including the war in Ukraine, and tougher competition on key routes. This quarter's result again demonstrated our resilience. This resilience builds on our business model that is focused on moving goods in trailers