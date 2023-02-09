Q4 2022 DFDS AS Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 09, 2023 / 09:00AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to the DFDS Q4 and Full Year 2022 Report Conference Call.



Today, I'm pleased to announce Torben Carlsen, CEO. Please go ahead.



Torben Carlsen - DFDS A/S-President - CEO & Member of Executive Board



Thank you very much. Good morning, and welcome to DFDS' Q4 and Full Year 2022 Conference Call. I am, as usual, joined by our CFO, Karina Deacon; and Soren Brondholt, our Head of Investor Relations.



Despite headwinds in certain areas, most of our businesses performed very well in '22, and I'm pleased to close the year with an EBITDA in the high end of our outlook range. We see, of course, both challenges and opportunities in 2023. We remain confident in our ability to achieve solid results in the new year. This is also, we believe, reflected in the proposed increase in the return of cash to shareholders. And as you no doubt have noticed, we have brought back the share buyback program.



We continue to see great potential to strengthen and grow