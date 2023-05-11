Q1 2023 DFDS AS Earnings Call Transcript

May 11, 2023 / 08:00AM GMT

Torben Carlsen - DFDS A/S-President - CEO & Member of Executive Board



Thank you very much. Good morning, and welcome to DFDS' Q1 2023 conference call. I am as usual, joined by Karina Deacon, our CFO; and Soren Brondholt, our Head of Investor Relations.



We are off to a solid start in 2023 as we achieved the Q1 results above our expectations. We continue to feel confident about the resilience of our combined trailer road and rail transport level and our supplementary contract Logistics solutions. In addition, as you have seen, our passenger performance is strong. We are of course closely monitoring our markets as Freight volumes did slow down in Q1. We will continue to adapt our operations to mitigate impact from this slowdown.



Now let's take a closer look of Q1. On Page 3 that line (inaudible) is that the result is well in line with