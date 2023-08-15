Q2 2023 DFDS AS Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 15, 2023 / 08:00AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to the DFDS Q2 Report 2023 Conference Call. (Operator Instructions). Today, I'm pleased to announce Torben Carlsen, CEO. Please go ahead.



Torben Carlsen - DFDS A/S-President - CEO & Member of Executive Board



Thank you very much. And please turn to Page 3. Good morning. I am joined today by Karina Deacon, our CFO; and Soren Brondholt, our Head of IR, as usual. As you have seen, we raised our outlook yesterday on the back of Q2 earnings above our initial expectations for the year. Last quarter, I mentioned we were confident about the resilience of our combined very road and rail transport network and our supplementary contract logistics solutions, and we remain confident about the next quarters as well.



On Page 3, you see some of the key current drivers. Our operational performance was strong. We have adapted to the volume slowdown. We've achieved freight value rate increases, and we've taken steps to lower cost. Thus, we are very focused on continuing to be the preferred partner