Sep 18, 2023 / 07:30AM GMT

Torben Carlsen - DFDS A/S-President - CEO & Member of Executive Board



Thank you very much. And thank you for joining this call with a relatively short notice, as you saw. And sorry, I'm here, as usual, with CFO, Karina Deacon; and the Head of Investor Relations, SÃ¸ren BrÃ¸ndholt; and I'm Torben Carlsen. Thank you for joining.



You saw that we signed the transaction last night. And we thought given that this is a new geography and 1 of the rare expansions in our ferry network that it was worthwhile, thanks for giving an opportunity to hear more about the transaction this morning.



Just on Page 3, a short reminder of who DFDS are. We have a transport network in and around Europe, combining ferry infrastructure, road and rail capacity. Our earnings have fully recovered post-COVID. And as most of you know, we have an outlook for the year of DKK 4.8