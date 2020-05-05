Q1 2020 Aktia Bank Abp Earnings Call Transcript

May 05, 2020 / 07:00AM GMT

Mikko Ayub - Aktia Bank Plc - President & CEO



A very good Tuesday morning to you all, ladies and gentlemen. And welcome to follow Aktia's Q1 result presentation. My name is Mikko Ayub, I am the CEO of Aktia Bank. And I will go through some key elements of our first-quarter result. After me, our CFO, Outi Henriksson, will take you more into details of our result.



Our comparable operating profit of the first quarter in 2020 was low, EUR2.8 million. There is one underlying core factor behind this low result that plays in through a couple of avenues. Actually, our January and February were very strong months for us, and we were very much on track implementing our 2023 strategy. However, in March, as the corona crisis landed in Europe and in Finland, that had an effect on our result.



But as said, when we look at full quarter net interest income and net commissions income results, we actually can witness growth in these categories. And even more so, if we look at the growth in our underlying operating income, excluding unrealized valuation changes, we posted a growth during the first