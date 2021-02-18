Q4 2020 Aktia Bank Abp Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 18, 2021 / NTS GMT

Mikko Ayub - Aktia Bank PLC - CEO



We'll walk you briefly through the highlights of the fourth quarter and last year in total. And after that, our CFO, Outi Henriksson, will walk you more into details. Thank you.



Briefly about our last year's result, our fourth-quarter result was EUR19.8 million. That was more than the fourth quarter of 2019, and it was the clearly best quarter of 2020 for us. Overall, our result for last year was below that of 2019 for obvious reasons. However, I would like to point out that the growth in our underlying business was 4.4%. And as you can see further down in the presentation, we had a very healthy growth in our net interest income.



Our assets under management grew to an all-time high, reaching a level of EUR10.4 billion. This was the first time ever in our history that we went above EUR10 billion in assets under management. Our net interest income, as I said, continued to grow well and steadily throughout the year. We have increased our market share and our market share of new lending in housing loans and even more so this came through the latter half of the