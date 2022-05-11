Q1 2022 Aktia Bank Abp Earnings Call Transcript

May 11, 2022 / 07:30AM GMT

Mikko Ayub - Aktia Bank Abp - CEO



Ladies and gentlemen, good morning, and welcome to this Aktia Bank's Q1 2022 results presentation. My name is Mikko Ayub. I am the CEO of Aktia Bank, and with me today here is Outi Henriksson, our CFO. I trust I speak for all of us when I say that we expected this year to be more normal after two exceptional COVID 19 years and I trust that I speak for all of us when I say that we were extremely disappointed to observe that that was not the case. I think we are marking a discontinuity point, both politically and economically, the consequences of which we will see as time goes in the future.



Turning to Aktia Bank's first-quarter 2022, I am glad to say that we had strong underlying performance in our business areas, driven by our corporate banking side. We had strong growth in net interest income, this was driven by both corporate, new lending, and pricing that is increase in margin of new lending for corporate customers. Probably no surprise, our net commission income was down mainly due to changes in the market. And equally, the rise of interest rates had a toll on