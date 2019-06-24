Jun 24, 2019 / 12:00AM GMT

Scott A. Wyatt - Viva Energy Group Limited - CEO & Executive Director



Thanks, everybody, for joining the call this morning. We're here to provide an update on our guidance and business performance for the 6 months ending 30 June 2019. My name Scott Wyatt. I'm the CEO of Viva Energy. And I'm joined here today by our Chief Financial Officer, Jevan Bouzo.



This morning, we've released to the market an update on our expected results for the first half of 2019. It's been a challenging half due to continued weakness in Refining and Retail margins. So let me begin with some comments on these general market conditions, and then we can get coverage of the businesses and get to your questions.



After an encouraging improvement in April, our regional Refining margins have again weakened largely due to renewed pressure on gasoline cracks, which has