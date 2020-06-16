Viva Energy Group Ltd Half Year 2020 Guidance Call Transcript

Jun 16, 2020 / 12:30AM GMT

Scott A. Wyatt - Viva Energy Group Limited - CEO & Executive Director



Good morning, and thank you all for joining us. My name is Scott Wyatt, the Chief Executive Officer of Viva Energy. And on the call with me today is Jevan Bouzo, our Chief Financial Officer; and Thys Heyns, our Chief Operating Officer.



We've got quite a bit to cover with you this morning, including an update on our recent performance, guidance for the half year ended 30 June 2020, the outcome of our turnaround review and our outlook for the refining business and broader vision for our facility at Geelong. As always, we look forward to your questions, and we'll make some time for these at the end of the presentation.



There's no doubt that COVID-19 has presented some very challenging trading conditions across our