Viva Energy Group Ltd Ordinary Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Sep 30, 2020 / 01:00AM GMT

Robert Hill - Viva Energy Group Limited - Independent Non-Executive Chairman



Ladies and gentlemen, good morning. Welcome to this extraordinary General Meeting of Viva Energy called to consider resolutions to return capital to shareholders and to consolidate our ordinary share capital. Robert Hill is my name. I'm Chairman of Viva Energy. And it's now just after 11:00 a.m. Australian Eastern Standard Time. We have a quorum present, and I declare this general meeting of Viva Energy Group Limited open.



Thank you for joining us today at this virtual meeting, which has been conducted entirely online. We made a decision to hold the event in this way due to the continuing restrictions on gatherings and travel as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.



I'd like to begin by acknowledging the traditional custodians of country throughout Australia, and I pay my respects to the elders past and present.



Also, we should take a few minutes to run through some procedural matters. If we experience technical issues today that result in a number of members being unable to reasonably participate, the