Full Year 2020 Viva Energy Group Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 24, 2021 / 01:00AM GMT

Scott A. Wyatt - Viva Energy Group Limited - CEO & Executive Director



Yes. Good afternoon, and thank you all for joining us today as we discuss Viva Energy's Financial Year 2020 Full Year Results. My name is Scott Wyatt, the Chief Executive Officer of Viva Energy. And on the call with me today is Jevan Bouzo, our Chief Financial Officer.



We're heading into 2021 having successfully navigated one of the most challenging years in Viva Energy's history. The results I'll be presenting today reflect how well our organization has worked together in 2020 to respond to the challenges presented by COVID-19 and an extremely difficult refining environment.



In the early stages of 2020, we were quick to implement COVID -- effective COVID-safe operating procedures and adapt our supply chain to respond to rapidly changing demand. Throughout the year, we have demonstrated a strong financial discipline, entering the crisis in a strong net cash position following the divestment of our stake in Viva Energy REIT and maintaining good control of both costs and capital expenditure. As we end 2021, I believe