May 17, 2021 / 01:00AM GMT

Yes. Good morning, and thank you all for joining us on this call to discuss the federal government's Fuel Security Package that was announced this morning. My name is Scott White, I'm CEO and Managing Director. And with me Jevan Bouzo, our Chief Operating and Financial Officer; and Lachlan Pfeiffer, our Chief Business Development and Sustainability Officer.



Over the last 12 months, we've been working closely with the federal government to establish a framework which addresses the headwinds faced by the Australian refining sector and improves long-term confidence to underpin continued operations and investment in Geelong refinery which, in turn, protects the country's energy security. The Fuel Security