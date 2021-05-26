Viva Energy Group Ltd Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

May 26, 2021 / 05:00AM GMT

Robert Hill - Viva Energy Group Limited - Independent Non-Executive Chairman



Well, good afternoon, and welcome to Viva Energy's 2021 Annual General Meeting. I'm Robert Hill, and I'm honored to serve as the Chairman of Viva Energy.



It's now just after 3:00 p.m. Australian Eastern Standard Time. We have a quorum present, and I declare this Annual General Meeting of Viva Energy Group Limited open.



Thank you for joining us today from various locations across the country and the rest of the world. We're holding our Annual General Meeting today as a virtual meeting conducted entirely online in light of the continued threat of the current COVID-19 pandemic. We are disappointed that we cannot be with you in person, and we look forward to being able to do so when it's safe.



I'd like to begin by acknowledging the traditional custodians of country throughout Australia, and I pay my respects to their Elders, past and present.



Before we begin the business of the meeting, I will hand over to our company's Secretary, Julia Kagan, to run through some procedural matters. Julia?

