Viva Energy Group Ltd Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Oct 11, 2021 / 04:00AM GMT

Robert Hill - Viva Energy Group Limited - Independent Non-Executive Chairman



Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to this Extraordinary General Meeting of Viva Energy Group Limited called to consider resolutions to return capital to shareholders and to consolidate our ordinary share capital.



Robert Hill is my name. I'm the Chairman of Viva Energy.



It's now just after 3:00 p.m. Australian Eastern daylight time. We have a quorum present, and I declare that this general meeting of Viva Energy Group Limited open. Thank you for joining us today from your various locations across the country and the rest of the world. We're holding this general meeting today as a virtual meeting conducted entirely online in light of the continued COVID-19 pandemic. I'd like to begin by acknowledging the traditional custodians of country throughout Australia, and I pay my respects to their elders past and present.



Before we begin, I'll quickly run through some procedural matters. If we experience technical issues today that result in a number of members being unable to reasonably participate,