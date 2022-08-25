Half Year 2022 Viva Energy Group Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 25, 2022 / 12:00AM GMT

Scott A. Wyatt - Viva Energy Group Limited - CEO, MD & Executive Director



Good morning and thank you all for joining us to discuss Viva Energy's half year 2022 results, which follow the unaudited results that we provided in July. My name is Scott Wyatt, Chief Executive Officer of Viva Energy. And on the call with me today is Jevan Bouzo, our Chief Operating and Financial Officer; and Lachlan Pfeiffer, our Chief Business Development and Sustainability Officer. I'd like to begin this morning by acknowledging the traditional owners of the lands on which we are collectively gathered for this call and pay my respects to elders past, present and emerging. As always, and before we explore our financial results, I would just like to touch on safety and environmental performance as summarized on Slide 5. While our performance is largely in line