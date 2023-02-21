Full Year 2022 Viva Energy Group Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 21, 2023 / 12:00AM GMT

Scott A. Wyatt - Viva Energy Group Limited - CEO, MD & Executive Director



Good morning, and thank you for joining us today to discuss Viva Energy's Full Year 2022 results. My name is Scott Wyatt, Chief Executive Officer of Viva Energy. And today, I'm joined by Carolyn Pedic, who recently joined Viva Energy in January as Chief Financial Officer; Jevan Bouzo, Chief Executive of Convenience Mobility; and Lachlan Pfeiffer, our Chief Business Development and Sustainability Officer.



I'll begin this morning by acknowledging the traditional owners of the lands on which we are collectively gathered for this call and pay my respects to their elders past, present and emerging.



As we announced near the end of last year, we've made several executive leadership changes to support our growth and transformation agenda, which are