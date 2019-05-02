Q1 2019 Bonesupport Holding AB Earnings Call Transcript

May 02, 2019 / 08:00AM GMT

Operator



Welcome to the BONESUPPORT Q1 Report 2019 (Operator Instructions) Just to remind you, this conference call is being recorded.



Today, I am pleased to present, CEO, Emil BillbÃ¤ck; and CFO, HÃ¥kan Johansson. Please begin your meeting.



Emil BillbÃ¤ck - Bonesupport Holding AB(publ)-CEO



Thank you very much, operator, and welcome, everyone, to BONESUPPORT's Quarter 1 2019 Results Call. My name is Emil BillbÃ¤ck, I'm the BONESUPPORT CEO, and I'm also here with HÃ¥kan Johansson, our CFO, this morning. We will start with a presentation of about 15 minutes and run through the results of the first quarter before we will finish with question-and-answer session.



Please, operator, next slide. And before starting the presentation, I would like to draw your attention to the disclaimers covering any forward-looking statements that we will make today.



Slide 3, please. So I would like to begin this presentation by quickly highlighting some of the strong figures that we have released in this morning's