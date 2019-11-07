Q3 2019 Bonesupport Holding AB Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 07, 2019 / 09:00AM GMT

Operator



Welcome to the BONESUPPORT Q3 report for 2019. (Operator Instructions)



Today, I am pleased to present CEO Emil BillbÃ¤ck and CFO HÃ¥kan Johansson. Please begin your meeting.



Emil BillbÃ¤ck - Bonesupport Holding AB(publ)-CEO



Thank you, operator. Good morning, and welcome, everyone, to BONESUPPORT's Quarter 3 2019 Result Call. My name is Emil BillbÃ¤ck. I'm the CEO of BONESUPPORT. And sitting next to me here today is HÃ¥kan Johansson, our CFO. This morning, we will take around 20 minutes to go through the presentation of the third quarter, and we will then open the line for a question-and-answer session.



Before starting the presentation, I would like to draw your attention to the disclaimers covering the forward-looking statements that we will make today, Slide 2.



So please, operator, if you will take me to Slide 3. I would like to begin the presentation with some highlights of the strong figures that we have released in this morning's report. Overall, quarter 3 sales were at SEK 39.1