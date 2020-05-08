Q1 2020 Bonesupport Holding AB Earnings Call Transcript

May 08, 2020 / 08:00AM GMT

Operator



Today, I'm pleased to present CEO, Emil BillbÃ¤ck; and CFO, HÃ¥kan Johansson. Please begin your meeting.



Emil BillbÃ¤ck - Bonesupport Holding AB(publ)-CEO



Thank you very much, operator. Welcome, everyone, to the BONESUPPORT's Quarter 1 2020 Results Call. I am Emil BillbÃ¤ck, the CEO of BONESUPPORT. Also with me here today is HÃ¥kan Johansson, our CFO.



So this morning, we'll take around 20 minutes to run through the presentation of the first quarter, and then we will open the line for a question-and-answer session. Next slide please, operator.



I would like to begin by giving some highlights from this morning's report. So overall, quarter 1 sales were SEK