Full Year 2020 Bonesupport Holding AB Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 17, 2021 / 09:00AM GMT

CEO, Emil BillbÃ¤ck; and CFO, HÃ¥kan Johansson.



Emil BillbÃ¤ck - Bonesupport Holding AB(publ)-CEO



Yes. Thank you very much, operator, and welcome, everyone, to Bonesupport's Quarter 4 2020 Results Call.



So this morning, we will take about 20 minutes to run through the presentation of the fourth quarter results, and then we will open the line for question and answers.



On Slide 2 of this presentation, you will see the regular forward-looking statements potentially that will be made today.



And we go to Slide 3 and start the presentation. So I would like to start first to give a few highlights from the report that we released this morning. The overall, quarter 4 sales were SEK 53 million, which is up 15% year-over-year. EBIT was significantly improved over the last year as sales grew and expenses