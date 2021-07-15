Jul 15, 2021 / 08:00AM GMT
Operator
Welcome to the BONESUPPORT Q2 Report for 2021. (Operator Instructions) Today, I'm pleased to present the CEO, Emil BillbÃ¤ck; and the CFO, HÃ¥kan Johansson. Please begin your meeting.
Emil BillbÃ¤ck - Bonesupport Holding AB(publ)-CEO
Yes. Thank you very much, operator, and welcome, everyone, to BONESUPPORT's Quarter 2 2021 Results Call. So I'm Emil BillbÃ¤ck. Of course, sitting next to me is HÃ¥kan Johansson, our CFO. And together, we will guide you through next 20 minutes of the presentation, whereafter we will open the line for questions and answers. Operator, if you help me with the presentation, we'll go to Slide #2, where, in regular order, you will find the disclaimers covering any forward-looking statements that we might do today.
We push forward to Slide #3, please. So I would like to begin this presentation with some condensed highlights from the report that we released this morning. Overall, quarter 2 sales were SEK 52 million, which was a reported growth of 43% year-over-year. Currency
Q2 2021 Bonesupport Holding AB Earnings Call Transcript
Jul 15, 2021 / 08:00AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...