Q4 2021 Bonesupport Holding AB Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 17, 2022 / 09:00AM GMT

Operator



Welcome to the BONESUPPORT audiocast with teleconference fourth quarter 2021. (Operator Instructions) Today, I am pleased to present CEO, Emil Billback; CFO, Hakan Johansson; and CMO, Michael Diefenbeck.



Gentlemen, you may now begin.



Emil BillbÃ¤ck - Bonesupport Holding AB(publ)-CEO



Thank you very much, operator. Just to clarify. This is the quarter 4, 2021 call. And I'm Emil Billback, I'm the CEO. And I'm here with Hakan Johansson, and Michael Diefenbeck is not participating today.



So what we will do is we will, over the next 20 minutes, provide a presentation on the performance in quarter 4 of last year and share also the full year results, and then we will open up the line for question and answers.



We can go to Slide 2, please. Before starting, actually the details of the presentation, I would like to draw your attention to disclaimers covering any forward-looking statement that we might make today.



Let's go to Slide 3, please. So I would like to begin this presentation