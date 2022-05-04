May 04, 2022 / 08:00AM GMT
Operator
Welcome to BONESUPPORT audiocast with teleconference first quarter call. (Operator Instructions) Today, I'm pleased to present Emil Billback, CEO; and Hakan Johansson, CFO. Speakers, please begin.
Emil BillbÃ¤ck - Bonesupport Holding AB(publ)-CEO
Thank you very much, operator, and welcome, everyone, to BONESUPPORT's Quarter 1 2022 Results Call. My name is Emil Billback and sitting opposite to me here at the desk is Hakan Johansson, our CFO. So we will use the next 20 minutes to guide you through the presentation of the first quarter results, and then we will open the line for a question-and-answer session.
So moderator, if you please, help me go to Slide #2. I hope you recognize that there are some disclaimers covering forward-looking statements that we might do today. Let's go to Slide #3, please. So I would like to begin the presentation with some condensed highlights from the report that we released this morning. So overall, quarter 1 sales were SEK 66 million, which corresponds to a reported growth
Q1 2022 Bonesupport Holding AB Earnings Call Transcript
May 04, 2022 / 08:00AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...