Bonesupport Holding AB Capital Markets Day Transcript

Sep 01, 2022 / 12:00PM GMT

Emil BillbÃ¤ck - Bonesupport Holding AB(publ)-CEO



Thank you. Good afternoon, everyone. Welcome. I'm Emil BillbÃ¤ck, the CEO of Bonesupport. Happy to see so many people here. We're live on broadcast, and also this Capital Markets event will be recorded and broadcasted afterwards.



So we invited for this Capital Markets event because we're going to enter in the next month, the biggest commercial milestone in the company history. When we launched CERAMENT G, with gentamicin into the U.S. So the purpose of today is to establish, actually, a new platform, share that platform with you and give an outlook into 2025.



I would like to give a very warm and special welcome to Professor Anand Pillai from the University Hospital of Southern Manchester, Wythenshawe. So Anand is our guest speaker today. I also would like to give a very warm welcome to Professor Mary O'Connor. She is Professor Emerita at the Mayo Clinic in the U.S. and also, one of our recently appointed board members. Let me also shortly introduce my team who is here. HÃ¥kan Johansson,