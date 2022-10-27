Q3 2022 Bonesupport Holding AB Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 27, 2022 / 08:00AM GMT

Emil BillbÃ¤ck - Bonesupport Holding AB(publ)-CEO



Good morning, everyone. Thank you, operator, and welcome to BoneSupport's Quarter 3 2022 Results Call. My name is Emil Billback, and sitting next to me is Hakan Johansson, our CFO. We will use the next 25 minutes to guide you through the presentation of the third quarter results, and then we will open the line for a question-and-answer session. Before starting the presentation, I would like to draw your attention to disclaimers covering any forward-looking statements that we might do today, which is on Slide 2.



Let's go to Slide 3, please. So we would like to begin this presentation with some condensed highlights from the report that we released this morning. Overall, quarter 1