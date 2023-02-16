Q4 2022 Bonesupport Holding AB Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 16, 2023 / 09:00AM GMT

Operator



Welcome to BoneSupport's Q4 Report for 2022. (Operator Instructions)



Now I will hand the conference over to CEO, Emil Billback; and CFO, Hakan Johansson. Please go ahead.



Emil BillbÃ¤ck - Bonesupport Holding AB(publ)-CEO



Yes. Good morning, everyone. Thank you, operator, and welcome to the BoneSupport's Quarter 4 2022 Results Call. So speaking now is Emil Billback, the CEO; and sitting next to me is Hakan Johansson, our CFO. So we will use the next 20 minutes to guide you through the presentation of the fourth quarter results and then we will open the line for further question and answers.



We go to the next slide, please. Before we start our presentation today, we would like to draw your attention to the disclaimers that are covering any forward-looking statements that we will make today. So let's jump right into it on Slide 3. Let me here begin to this presentation with some condensed highlights from the report that we have released this morning. Overall quarter 4 sales were SEK 103 million,