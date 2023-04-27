Apr 27, 2023 / 08:00AM GMT
Operator
Welcome to BONESUPPORT 2023 Q1 Report presented by CEO, Emil BillbÃ¤ck; and CFO, HÃ¥kan Johansson. (Operator Instructions)
Now I will hand the presentation over to the speakers. Please go ahead.
Emil BillbÃ¤ck - Bonesupport Holding AB(publ)-CEO
Good morning, everyone. Thank you very much operator and welcome to the BONESUPPORT's Quarter 1 2023 results call. My name is Emil Billback and sitting next to me is HÃ¥kan Johansson, our CFO.
So we will use the next 20 to 25 minutes to guide you through the presentation of the first quarter results 2023, and then open the line for a question-and-answer session.
Before starting the presentation, I would like to draw your attention to the disclaimers that might be covering any forward-looking statements that we will do today. We'll go to Slide 3 in the presentation. So first, I would like to begin by sharing some condensed highlights on the report that we released this morning.
Overall quarter 1 sales were SEK 120 million, which
Q1 2023 Bonesupport Holding AB Earnings Call Transcript
Apr 27, 2023 / 08:00AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...