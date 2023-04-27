Q1 2023 Bonesupport Holding AB Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 27, 2023 / 08:00AM GMT

Welcome to BONESUPPORT 2023 Q1 Report presented by CEO, Emil BillbÃ¤ck; and CFO, HÃ¥kan Johansson.



Emil BillbÃ¤ck - Bonesupport Holding AB(publ)-CEO



Good morning, everyone. Thank you very much operator and welcome to the BONESUPPORT's Quarter 1 2023 results call. My name is Emil Billback and sitting next to me is HÃ¥kan Johansson, our CFO.



So we will use the next 20 to 25 minutes to guide you through the presentation of the first quarter results 2023, and then open the line for a question-and-answer session.



Before starting the presentation, I would like to draw your attention to the disclaimers that might be covering any forward-looking statements that we will do today. We'll go to Slide 3 in the presentation. So first, I would like to begin by sharing some condensed highlights on the report that we released this morning.



Overall quarter 1 sales were SEK 120 million, which