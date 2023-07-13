Q2 2023 Bonesupport Holding AB Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 13, 2023 / 08:00AM GMT
Operator
Welcome to Bonesupport Q2 Report 2023. (Operator Instructions)
Now I will hand the conference over to CEO, Emil Billback and CFO, Hakan Johansson. Please go ahead.
Emil BillbÃ¤ck - Bonesupport Holding AB(publ)-CEO
Yes. Thank you, operator and welcome everyone to beautiful morning to the Bonesupport Quarter 2 2023 call. My name is Emil Billback and sitting next to me is Hakan Johansson, our CFO. So we'll use the next 25 minutes to guide you through the presentation of the first results that we released this morning in the quarter 2 report and then we will open up for a question-and-answer session.
So before I go into the presentation, we would like to draw your attention to the disclaimers that we'll cover any forward-looking statements that we might do today. So let's get right into it and I would like to begin the entire presentation with some condensed highlight from the report. And of course, we're very pleased to report the quarter 2 sales of SEK 140 million. This corresponds to a reported
