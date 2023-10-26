Q3 2023 Bonesupport Holding AB Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 26, 2023 / 08:00AM GMT

Thank you, Operator, and good morning, everyone, and welcome to the Bonesupport Quarter 3, 2023 Result Call. My name is Emil BillbÃ¤ck, and sitting next to me is HÃ¥kan Johansson, our CFO. So, we will use the next 25 minutes to guide you through the presentation of the third quarter results, and then we will open up the line for questions and answers.



So, we start by going to Slide 2. And before I start the presentation, I would like to draw all of your attention to the disclaimers covering any forward-looking statements that we will make today. And then let's start the presentation and go to Slide 3. Thank you. So I would like to begin this presentation with some condensed highlights from the report that we released this morning. Overall, quarter 3 sales were SEK 158