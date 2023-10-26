Oct 26, 2023 / 08:00AM GMT
Operator
Welcome to the presentation of Bonesupport Q3 report. (Operator Instructions) Now, I will hand the conference over to CEO, Emil BillbÃ¤ck; and CFO, HÃ¥kan Johansson. Please go ahead.
Emil BillbÃ¤ck - Bonesupport Holding AB(publ)-CEO
Thank you, Operator, and good morning, everyone, and welcome to the Bonesupport Quarter 3, 2023 Result Call. My name is Emil BillbÃ¤ck, and sitting next to me is HÃ¥kan Johansson, our CFO. So, we will use the next 25 minutes to guide you through the presentation of the third quarter results, and then we will open up the line for questions and answers.
So, we start by going to Slide 2. And before I start the presentation, I would like to draw all of your attention to the disclaimers covering any forward-looking statements that we will make today. And then let's start the presentation and go to Slide 3. Thank you. So I would like to begin this presentation with some condensed highlights from the report that we released this morning. Overall, quarter 3 sales were SEK 158
Q3 2023 Bonesupport Holding AB Earnings Call Transcript
Oct 26, 2023 / 08:00AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...