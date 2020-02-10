Q4 2019 Banca Farmafactoring SpA Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 10, 2020 / 04:00PM GMT

Massimiliano Belingheri - Banca Farmafactoring S.p.A. - CEO & Director



Thank you, everybody, for joining us today for the full year results for 2019.



We are pleased to report earnings of almost EUR 99 million adjusted net income with a growing return on tangible equity, despite a lower net LPI over recovery compared to 2018. We continue to accumulate our back-book reserve in terms of LPI, which is almost now at EUR 400 million, and we continue to improve our operating leverage, with operating costs to loans at 2.09%.



The growth of the business, as we will see, has translated into a better RWA mix that has allowed us to earmark EUR 71 million for cash dividend. This represents a 72% payout ratio, a dividend of EUR 0.415 per share, which is