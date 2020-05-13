May 13, 2020 / NTS GMT
Massimiliano Belingheri - Banca Farmafactoring S.p.A. - CEO & Director
Thank you, everybody, for joining us today. We are very pleased to announce the acquisition and subsequent merger with DEPObank, the leading player in the securities services and payment sector in Italy. It's a milestone in the development of BFF Banking Group, which will allow both companies to thrive in the future, given their respective strengths. This transaction confirms the commitment we had to our strategic plans as it fits squarely in the directives we have given to the market in terms of our development through M&A.
If you look at the key benefits of the transaction on Page 2 of the presentation, which has been made available, we are adding to our business a fee-based business, which will contribute roughly 30% of the combined entity revenues through commissions and without interest income. With access to a significant funding base with low cost, with roughly EUR 7.5 billion of deposits currently invested in assets with low or negative yield and therefore gives us the opportunity to substitute part of our funding
Banca Farmafactoring S.p.A. - M&A Call Transcript
May 13, 2020 / NTS GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...