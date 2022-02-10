Feb 10, 2022 / 02:30PM GMT
Operator
Good day, and welcome to BFF Banking Group Conference Call about 2021 Full Year Results. (Operator Instructions) Please note this event is being recorded.
I would like to turn the conference over to Massimiliano Belingheri, Group CEO; and Piergiorgio Bicci, Vice President and CFO. Please go ahead, sir.
Massimiliano Belingheri - BFF Bank S.p.A. - CEO & Director
Thank you. Thank you for joining us today in our first full annual reports of numbers of the combined BFF and the DEPO business, it's a year since -- almost a year since we merged the 2 banks. And so we are pleased to report a strong set of earnings and particularly to do so into an environment, which we expect to have a very positive impact in the business going forward, both in terms of higher interest rates but also in a more positive environment for our core factoring and lending business.
But let's look first at the results on Page 2. We report a record profit, both on a reported basis with over EUR 197 million, but also on an adjusted net profit basis with EUR 125 million. That
Q4 2021 BFF Bank SpA Earnings Call Transcript
Feb 10, 2022 / 02:30PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...