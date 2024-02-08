Q4 2023 BFF Bank SpA Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 08, 2024 / 02:00PM GMT

Massimiliano Belingheri - BFF Banking Group - Group CEO



Thank you for the introduction, and welcome everybody to our full year results call. We are happy to report our record year in terms of adjusted net profit with a good commercial development, a stronger growth in our loan gathering capacity, particularly on retail deposits, and an improvement, a significant one on our balance sheet reserve, which have reached over EUR600 million.



The fact that we have an environment with higher rates that will underpin the growth going forward, given our NPA rate now sits at 12.5% from the January 1. It has been a profitable year, but also a year where we have continued to generate free capital. And therefore, we will provide a dividend, including our interim dividend equal to our adjusted net profit