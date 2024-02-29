Full Year 2023 Clariane SE Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 29, 2024 / 08:00AM GMT

Sophie Boissard - Clariane SE - CEO & Director



Thank you very much, ladies and gentlemen, dear investors, good afternoon. Welcome to our Client Group's 2023 Annual Results Presentation. I and so she was Chief Executive Officer of the current group with me today Philippe Garin, Group Chief Financial Officer. I would like to add this presentation by highlighting the key events of 2023.



And in order to sum that 2023, and I'm on slide number four, I would like you to remember three main figures. The first figures is 89.4%. The second figure is EUR1.5 billion. And the last and the third figure is a plus 44. What