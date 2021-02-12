Q4 2020 Sivers Semiconductors AB Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 12, 2021 / 09:00AM GMT

Anders Storm - Sivers Semiconductors AB - Group CEO



Good morning, and welcome to this fourth-quarter report from Sivers Semiconductors. My name is Anders Storm, and I'm going to lead you through this presentation, and we will, as normal, have Q&A's in the -- after the presentation.



So to start -- to summarize the interim report for Q4. Q4 revenue came in close to SEK30 million, which was a 17% year-on-year increase, and a really strong EBITDA at SEK3 million plus, with adjustments, of course, for the social fees down to minus SEK3 million. But that is a clear growth in that sense, and I'm getting why.



Then also, in the quarter, we had this really important 5G deal with 8devices for the US market, which we have estimated to an order value from 8devices for SEK 70 million to the SEK100 million over the coming three to four years. We are now at 21 5G design wins total. We have got two new orders, one in October and now recently in January, for SEK15 million from our first Fortune 100 customer.



And we also strengthened the balance sheet a lot by converting the convertible bond.