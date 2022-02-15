Feb 15, 2022 / 09:00AM GMT

Presentation

Feb 15, 2022 / 09:00AM GMT



=====================

Corporate Participants

=====================

* Anders Storm

Sivers Semiconductors AB - Group CEO



=====================

Anders Storm - Sivers Semiconductors AB - Group CEO



Good morning. My name is Anders Storm. I'm the Group CEO of Sivers Semiconductors, and I'm going to take you through this webcast for the fourth-quarter results of Sivers Semiconductors . And also in the end, we'll have a Q&A. Thank you for attending.



So to give you some of the summary of the report and things we have, had a quarter with SEK23.4 million in sales, minus 21% year on year; which is heavily affected by the pandemic and the shortage of components in the market. And that is of course, very negative in a way that we have this pandemic over us right now, but we're very optimistic for the future as soon as the pandemic is over.



And then of course, we did a very interesting acquisition with MixComm during the quarter, I'm going to tell you a lot about that. And we are sort of -- within, I would