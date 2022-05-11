May 11, 2022 / 08:00AM GMT

Presentation

May 11, 2022



Corporate Participants

Anders Storm

Sivers Semiconductors AB - Group CEO



Anders Storm - Sivers Semiconductors AB - Group CEO



Good morning, and welcome to this first-quarter 2022 webcast for Sivers Semiconductors. I am Anders Storm. I'm the Group CEO, and I'm going to take you through the quarter and a lot of information about where the company stands currently.



So to give a summary of the quarter, we're growing quite well -- almost 100%, getting in on a net revenue of SEK27.5 million. And we have also closed the very transformative acquisition of MixComm, which we think is developing really well. And we'll tell you more about that.



We also in Q1 had our sort of largest order year to date and also, in general, for our 5G technology -- so a $2.1 million order from our customer, 8devices. We also started a partnership with Sanmina for development of 5G.



We also started a partnership with MaxLinear, [products large as] US