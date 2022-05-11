May 11, 2022 / 08:00AM GMT
Presentation
May 11, 2022 / 08:00AM GMT
=====================
Corporate Participants
=====================
* Anders Storm
Sivers Semiconductors AB - Group CEO
=====================
Anders Storm - Sivers Semiconductors AB - Group CEO
Good morning, and welcome to this first-quarter 2022 webcast for Sivers Semiconductors. I am Anders Storm. I'm the Group CEO, and I'm going to take you through the quarter and a lot of information about where the company stands currently.
So to give a summary of the quarter, we're growing quite well -- almost 100%, getting in on a net revenue of SEK27.5 million. And we have also closed the very transformative acquisition of MixComm, which we think is developing really well. And we'll tell you more about that.
We also in Q1 had our sort of largest order year to date and also, in general, for our 5G technology -- so a $2.1 million order from our customer, 8devices. We also started a partnership with Sanmina for development of 5G.
We also started a partnership with MaxLinear, [products large as] US
Q1 2022 Sivers Semiconductors AB Earnings Presentation Transcript
May 11, 2022 / 08:00AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...