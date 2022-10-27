Oct 27, 2022 / 08:00AM GMT

Presentation

Oct 27, 2022 / 08:00AM GMT



Corporate Participants

Anders Storm

Sivers Semiconductors AB - CEO



Anders Storm - Sivers Semiconductors AB - CEO



Good morning, and welcome to this webcast of the Q3 report 2022 for Sivers Semiconductors. My name is Anders Storm, and I'm the Group CEO. And I'm going to take you through the report and update you on the status of the company.



If we look at a summary, the net sales came in at SEK28 million, which is 6% growth. If we look at the January to September, it's a growth of about 23% overall, where we had high growth in Q1, a bit less in Q2, and a little bit in Q3.



However, we have had a very fruitful couple of weeks actually from September and forward where we have had a lot of orders. One order from our main Fortune 100 for $1 million, a SATCOM development order, and an acceleration fee of almost $1 million. We also secured a loan during this period, and we also had a very good ECOC fare with -- together with Ayar Labs.

