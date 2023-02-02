Feb 02, 2023 / 09:00AM GMT

Presentation

Anders Storm

Sivers Semiconductors AB - Group CEO



Anders Storm - Sivers Semiconductors AB - Group CEO



Good morning, and welcome to this fourth-quarter webcast for Sivers Semiconductors. My name is Anders Storm, and I'm the Group CEO of Sivers. I'm going to take you through the report.



If we look at the Q4 report, we came in on the net sales close to SEK50 million, increasing the sales by 113%. If we look at the full year, we came in at SEK133 million, increasing sales by 46% year on year.



During the quarter, we received one of our absolutely largest orders ever from a SATCOM company of SEK170 million that will be delivered -- started delivering in Q4, but also delivered over the year. We also got another hardware order from a SATCOM company to be delivered during 2023. We also got the first breakthrough order for the Indian 5G market, where we have SEK3.3 million. We also revealed a Canadian customer using