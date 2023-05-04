Q1 2023 Sivers Semiconductors AB Earnings Call Transcript

May 04, 2023 / 08:00AM GMT

Anders Storm - Sivers Semiconductors AB - Group CEO



Good morning, and welcome to this webcast for the first-quarter 2023 report for Sivers Semiconductors. My name is Anders Storm, and I am the Group CEO of Sivers Semiconductors. And I will take you through this report.



We had a very strong quarter with net sales almost SEK60 million at 113% growth. This is actually the second quarter in a row with exact same 113% growth, and it's actually the second year in a row we're growing more than or equal to 100% over year on year. We have had a very great quarter in general, a great collaboration with, for example, Intel and WiSig, and demonstrations in Mobile World Congress as well as the G20 meeting.



We had 5G orders of about SEK6.5 million from new customers coming to hardware general availability. We also had a very good demonstration of our Mobile World Congress of NXP reference design for base station together with PureSoft (sic - PureSoftware). Also in this quarter, we had the OFC meeting, which I will talk more about, with Ayar Labs demoing 4 terabit with GlobalFoundries and SuperNova