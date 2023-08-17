Aug 17, 2023 / 08:00AM GMT

Presentation

Aug 17, 2023 / 08:00AM GMT



Corporate Participants

* Anders Storm

Sivers Semiconductors AB - Group CEO



Anders Storm Sivers Semiconductors AB-Group CEO



Good morning, and welcome to this webcast for second-quarter 2023. My name is Anders Storm, and I am the Group CEO of Sivers. I'm going to take you through the numbers and updates.



First of all, we have had a really good growth this year: 91% year to date. And we're also confirming our outlook for 100% this year and also positive EBITDA second half. And this is due to strong growth in NRE, strong order intake, and orders basically in all verticals, which is very, very positive.



So this is actually the third quarter in a row. We have extremely good growth. I think we've grown about almost 100% or 97% in the last three quarters and sold over SEK150 million this three -- last quarter as well. So that is really good.



And as I think I stated in November '22 in a Redeye event, in After Work event, in