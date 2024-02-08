Q4 2023 Sivers Semiconductors AB Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 08, 2024 / 09:00AM GMT

Anders Storm - Sivers Semiconductors AB - CEO, Group Chief Executive Officer



Good morning, and welcome to this fourth quarter 2020 webcast for Sivers Semiconductors. My name is Anders Storm, I'm the Group CEO, and I'm here also with --



Lottie Saks - Sivers Semiconductors AB - Chief Financial Officer



Lottie Saks, CFO.



Anders Storm - Sivers Semiconductors AB - CEO, Group Chief Executive Officer



And we're going to take you through this presentation this morning, and we have about an hour to do so. The agenda is a summary from the beginning, a sales overview, financial overview by Lottie, market and business and the summary and then question and answers as normal in the end.



So if we look at the interim report for Q4, there was a growth of 48% and a record Q4 sales in numbers, SEK74 million. We've never sold so much in one quarter.



For the full year, we grew 78%, which is a record year as well, which brings us up over