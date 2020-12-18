Dec 18, 2020 / 03:15PM GMT
Presentation
Dec 18, 2020 / 03:15PM GMT
Corporate Participants
* Henrik Saxborn
Castellum AB (publ) - CEO
Henrik Saxborn - Castellum AB(publ)-CEO
Hello, everyone. We have a short presentation from Castellum because we have now changed our bid on Entra and other activity as well. It's just been done approximately published 10 minutes ago. So I will go a little bit slow in the beginning, so everyone can have the time to come in.
But we can take the next slide, please. What we are now announcing is 2 things. We are, first of all, reversing our offer on Entra, and that offer now includes that we have -- we issued 8 new Castellum shares for every 13 Entra shares, 1-3, 13 Entra shares, plus a cash component of NOK 54.4. This means that we have a stock of 71% and 29% cash consideration. It also includes, of course, a mix and match facility in there.
This refers to offers equals to per Entra share then NOK 185 Castellum and then the synergies
