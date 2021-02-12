Q4 2020 Entra ASA Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 12, 2021 / 07:30AM GMT

Sonja Horn - Entra ASA - CEO



Good morning, and welcome to Entra's fourth quarter presentation, brought to you live here from Oslo. As you all probably are aware of, it's been an intense fourth quarter for us following the strategic interest for the company. The current status is that Castellum withdrew their offer earlier this week, and the SBB voluntary offer is still in the market with an expiry on February 26.



Our Board of Directors came out with a recommendation stating that they recommend investors with a long-term perspective to not accept any of the offers. That was also supported by the fact that our 2 largest shareholders, Balder and the Government Pension Fund Norway, currently holding 30%, already had publicly announced that they had no intention to accept the offers.



Clearly, this has had an impact also on our organization and our company. However, we are very proud to be able to see that we, in spite of this and also in spite of the COVID-19 situation, can present very strong operational results, also record-high net letting and starting several new projects securing future