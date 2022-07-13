Q2 2022 Entra ASA Earnings Presentation Transcript

Jul 13, 2022 / 06:30AM GMT

Presentation

Jul 13, 2022 / 06:30AM GMT



Corporate Participants

* Anders Olstad

Entra ASA - Deputy CEO & CFO

* Sonja Horn

Entra ASA - CEO

* Tone Kristin Omsted

Entra ASA - Head of IR



Sonja Horn - Entra ASA - CEO



Good morning all, and welcome to Entra's second quarter presentation here in Oslo. So let's move directly to some highlights in the quarter. Rental income came in at NOK 783 million, that's 30% up from NOK 602 million same quarter last year; and net income from property management of NOK 445 million, 20% up from NOK 370 million same quarter last year.



Net value changes, minus NOK 857 million in the quarter. The result is mainly driven by the external appraisers having increased their return requirements in our property portfolio, although not yet evidenced in the transaction market, leaving us then with a negative result of NOK 413 million in the quarter.



Key events. It's been a very high letting activity in the quarter, and