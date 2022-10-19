Oct 19, 2022 / 06:30AM GMT
Presentation
Oct 19, 2022 / 06:30AM GMT
=====================
Corporate Participants
=====================
* Anders Olstad
Entra ASA - Deputy CEO & CFO
* Sonja Horn
Entra ASA - CEO
* Tone Kristin Omsted
Entra ASA - Head of IR
=====================
Sonja Horn - Entra ASA - CEO
Good morning all, and welcome to Entra's Third Quarter Presentation brought to you here from Oslo. So let's move right on to the highlights of the quarter. Rental income came in at NOK 788 million versus NOK 639 million same quarter last year, and net income from property management of NOK 406 million. Net value changes, negative of NOK 3,823 million in the quarter mainly explained by the external appraisers having increased their return requirements on our property portfolio even though yet not evidenced in the transaction market, leaving us thus with a loss before tax of negative or -- NOK 3,430 million.
Key events. Happy again to state that we have a positive net letting -- solid letting in the quarter, NOK 6 million. We also
Q3 2022 Entra ASA Earnings Presentation Transcript
Oct 19, 2022 / 06:30AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...