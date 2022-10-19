Q3 2022 Entra ASA Earnings Presentation Transcript

Oct 19, 2022 / 06:30AM GMT

Presentation

Oct 19, 2022 / 06:30AM GMT



=====================

Corporate Participants

=====================

* Anders Olstad

Entra ASA - Deputy CEO & CFO

* Sonja Horn

Entra ASA - CEO

* Tone Kristin Omsted

Entra ASA - Head of IR



=====================

Sonja Horn - Entra ASA - CEO



Good morning all, and welcome to Entra's Third Quarter Presentation brought to you here from Oslo. So let's move right on to the highlights of the quarter. Rental income came in at NOK 788 million versus NOK 639 million same quarter last year, and net income from property management of NOK 406 million. Net value changes, negative of NOK 3,823 million in the quarter mainly explained by the external appraisers having increased their return requirements on our property portfolio even though yet not evidenced in the transaction market, leaving us thus with a loss before tax of negative or -- NOK 3,430 million.



Key events. Happy again to state that we have a positive net letting -- solid letting in the quarter, NOK 6 million. We also